A middle-aged German cyclist died on Wednesday at midday while riding towards the village of Galilea, in Puigpunyent. It seems that the tourist suffered a heart attack while climbing up to the village. The medical staff on the scene were unable to do anything to save his life.

The incident took place at around 12.30pm at kilometre point 4.5 on the Ma-1032. A witness alerted 112 that there was a cyclist on the ground who was not moving. The first to arrive at the scene were the Calvia Local Police officers, who began the resuscitation tasks until the arrival of the medical team in a medicalised ambulance. They could only certify the death of the athlete.

Minutes later, a friend of the deceased appeared, who identified him - since he was identified - and explained to the police that the man had a history of heart problems. The Guardia Civil, who also attended the scene, took charge of the death.