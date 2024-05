Alcudia Police report having arrested a 34-year-old Moroccan man on Monday morning following an incident at an establishment in Puerto Alcudia's Magic Centre.

Police and Guardia Civil went to the scene shortly before 3am. According to witnesses, he was that drunk he could barely stand up. He was denied entrance to a club and reacted violently by stabbing a doorman with a broken bottle.

The doorman suffered a wound to one hand. Other security personnel restrained the man, who was threatening to kill people, until the police arrived.

He was arrested on charges of causing injury and issuing death threats and was handed over to the Guardia Civil, who took him to the Puerto Pollensa station.