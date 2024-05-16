A young tourist was seriously injured on Thursday morning when the motorbike she was riding crashed into a tree in Magalluf. The girl had to be taken to Son Espases hospital with several injuries, including a fractured jaw.

The incident took place at around 11am on Avenida Pere Vaquer Ramis. The tourist was coming from calle Cala Blanca and on turning onto the road, she lost control of the motorbike and ended up crashing into a tree. As she was wearing a helmet that did not cover her entire face and head, she suffered serious injuries.

Several witnesses who saw the accident, right in front of a branch of the Santander Bank, quickly alerted the local police, who were on the scene within minutes. A medical ambulance also arrived. The medics, after stabilising the injured woman, who was bleeding profusely, took her to Son Espases hospital in a serious condition.