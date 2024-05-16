Referring in particular to the current period of political office - the Partido Popular in government and also controlling the Council of Mallorca - Ramis added that there is inconsistency between public statements and real policies. There has been a "change in discourse", but Ramis was of the view that this has a "political objective". "If everything ends up just being a headline, there will be even more protests."
Announcing that there is to be a meeting in Sineu on Friday to discuss what measures should be taken, Ramis drew attention to the protests in the Canaries, where the situation is more stressed than in the Balearics. The challenge, she said, is for workers in the tourism sector to join protests. "They do not live off tourism, they depend on it."
Marusia López, a member of the GOB executive, argued that it is essential "to fight the story of fear" - that there are no other options than tourism. "Many families do not make a living from tourism; they make a poor living from it."
GOB have presented proposals they want the government to adopt, some of which could have an immediate effect in helping to reduce tourist pressure - maintaining the moratorium on new accommodation places and indeed eliminating the pool of accommodation places.
They are demanding tough action against illegal holiday lets and want the number of cars entering Mallorca and the other islands to be limited (Formentera already has a system and Ibiza is due to apply one).
They are calling for an end to all types of tourism promotion, a reduction in the number of flights, a ban on private jets, a limit on cruise ships (in Palma) to one a day, and improved regulation of workloads.
GOB object to the government's amnesty for properties that were built illegally on 'rustic' land and have restated a call for a ban on the sale of homes to non-residents.
In 2017, GOB were one of the main organisers of a protest against tourist 'massification' and have consistently called for measures to limit tourist numbers in Mallorca and the Balearics.
We've discussed the possible solutions to the problems of mass tourism for Mallorca on these pages many times. Smaller and fewer visiting cruise ships, re-positioning of the brand Mallorca as more up-market and delivering on that and a serious crack down on party groups misbehaving and bringing the island into disrepute. But this is the first I've heard of a proposal for non-residents to be banned from buying property which, I believe, would be a big mistake as many non-residents buy at the middle and upper ends of the housing market which are mostly unaffordable to islanders and consequently a ban would leave those owners unable to sell their properties. There would also be a detrimental knock-on effect on the businesses of realtors, architects, designers, gardeners, etc.
I think it's more than a minority against mass tourism,... probably quite a few more, including low paid workers in peak season that should be paid a better wage for long hours. I agree , holidays lost their innocence many years ago and that's down to people that don't respect local people that are just trying to live on the island, especially in the summer months. Before I get mullered for saying this , I am certainly not saying it's everyone..... absolutely not , but some people just don't give the Island the tender Loving care it deserves. We usually come out in winter , so we can enjoy the peace and quiet, but tourism has certainly increased in the so called off peak season too , but balance is the key word here ..... without it , there certainly will be more problems.
Oh dear, more protests. More outrageous demands, more destruction, to satisfy a small minority who are either unemployed, or daddy is subsidising. On minute we do not have enough hire cars, now too many. The delight of the island, good cheap cuisine is fast fading, cafe/bars closing, staff can not afford rents, and we worry about overcrowding? Never worry, Putin will solve the problem, if we are not careful.