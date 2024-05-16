The driver of the other car wasn't seriously injured. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Montuiri16/05/2024 17:18
An 81-year-old man died on Thursday afternoon after his car collided with another vehicle on the MA-15 in the direction of Manacor.
