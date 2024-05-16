An 81-year-old man died on Thursday afternoon after his car collided with another vehicle on the MA-15 in the direction of Manacor.

Tailbacks started to build up around 2.30pm, the accident having happened in the Montuiri area.

There was a head-on collision, apparently caused by the 81-year-old driver who had entered the road in the wrong direction. Medics say that he would have died instantly.

The driver of the other car was injured but not seriously.