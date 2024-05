A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Saturday afternoon after falling from a second floor window in Palma.

The emergency services were called to the scene on C. Ticià around 3.30. The mother had apparently been in the kitchen and her two children - the boy and his ten-year-old sister - in a bedroom.

At one point the boy had gone to the living room and had climbed onto a sofa, where there was a wet cushion that had been left to dry by the window. He slipped on this cushion and fell.

The boy suffered various injuries, not life-threatening, but was conscious.