Emergency services were called around 5pm. A man was seen to be in difficulties off what is a rocky stretch of the coast. An Italian tourist went to his rescue and started attempts at resuscitation, which police officers continued when they arrived with Civil Protection volunteers.
Their attempts were unsuccessful. The body of the man, a Palma resident originally from Cádiz, was lifted by a Maritime Safety Agency helicopter.
