Palma police have launched an investigation after a 20-year-old tourist fell to his death at a hotel in the Playa de Palma (Arenal and Can Pastilla). The incident happened at abot 8.15a.m. this morning and the police and emergency services were called.

Doctors at the scene issued urgent medical treatment to the victim but he was pronounced dead. His friends, who had raised the alarm, told police that they had no news from him after they all went to bed at about 3.30a.m. The causes of the fall are unclear and police have launched a full investigation.