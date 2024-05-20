Javier Milei, president of Argentina , during his speech at the Vox political convention ‘Europa Viva 24’ held this Sunday at the Palacio de Vistalegre, in Madrid. | EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez
Spain recalled its ambassador to Buenos Aires for consultations on Sunday after Argentina's President Javier Milei made derogatory comments about Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife during a far-right rally in Madrid. Milei had called Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez "corrupt" during a rally in Madrid organised by the far-right Vox party and attended by many of its international allies. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said he expected an apology from Milei. Other ministers also condemned Milei's speech, in which he described socialism as "cursed and carcinogenic". Sanchez leads Spain's Socialist Party.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.