The swimming pool rental trend is coming to Mallorca. Although the service is not yet fully operational, individuals interested in renting out their pools for extra income can register on the Cocopool company's website. This company already operates in Ibiza, Minorca, and various parts of Spain, including Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, and Valencia, offering around 250 swimming pools nationwide. According to Gerard Xalabardé, CEO and co-founder of Cocopool, "For us, the Balearic Islands are a strategic target because the trend for private pool rentals has been growing on the islands since the pandemic. In 2024, we are going to campaign in Mallorca and the rest of the islands, as it is a unique opportunity for owners and bathers."

When asked about the process for renting a pool, Xalabardé describes it as very simple. The owner sets a rental price for their pool, and any private individual can book it through the platform. He notes that registration is entirely free. The pool owner must also specify rules for the rented space, such as whether parties are allowed, if music can be played, alcohol consumed, or if children can enter. "After a filter and personalised advice, the advertisement is published within 24 hours," the CEO states. Importantly, "a tourist rental licence is not necessary, as it does not involve an overnight stay."

Regarding pricing, Xalabardé explains that it is determined by each owner based on the characteristics of their space and pool. On average, prices range from 29 to 54 euros per person per hour, depending on additional services, such as barbecues, sun loungers, towels, kitchenware, and decorations. "The average price for a group of 10 people is around 40 euros per hour," he adds. This flexibility allows owners to tailor their offerings to maximize appeal and profitability.

Renting a pool is straightforward for those interested. Potential renters need only search for the desired location, date, and number of people on the company's website. The host then receives the reservation request and can either accept or reject it. Once accepted, the client makes the payment and receives the exact location and contact details of the pool owner via email to finalise the details. Xalabardé emphasises that it is "a simple process that generates income and, above all, favours the circular economy and the well-being of owners and bathers." The company highlights user satisfaction, with testimonials such as Jean Philippe's, an owner who states, "Every time I saw the pool dead, because it was not used much, I felt sorry for it and thought how many families would like to take advantage of it. Now I have the pool full of life literally every weekend. I meet new people and at the same time, it is a source of income."

Xalabardé underscores that pool rentals are booming and has dubbed it "the business of the summer." The private pool rental market is expanding rapidly across Spain and is gaining increasing interest from both owners and bathers. Typically, the profile of those renting pools comprises individuals between 30 and 50 years old, predominantly families. This demographic finds private pool rentals an appealing option for leisure and social gatherings, contributing to the service's growing popularity.

Cocopool's expansion to Mallorca taps into a burgeoning trend in private pool rentals, promising benefits for both pool owners and renters. With its easy registration process, customisable rules, and flexible pricing, the service aims to foster a vibrant community of users who can enjoy private pool experiences while supporting a circular economy. As more people discover the convenience and joy of renting private pools, this market is set to flourish, making it a notable development in the leisure industry.