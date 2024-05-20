The theft of two electric bicycles, each of significant economic value, occurred a few days ago in broad daylight in Palma. A group of tourists had securely tied their bicycles to a lamppost before continuing their visit to the old town on foot. They never imagined that, under the watchful eyes of dozens of passersby, two criminals would boldly break the locks and steal their valuable vehicles.

One of the thieves used an iron bar to break the chains securing the bicycles, while his accomplice pulled hard on the handlebars to exert force in the opposite direction. After several tense seconds, they succeeded in their efforts. Each one got on a bicycle and attempted to flee the scene, hoping to make a swift getaway with their ill-gotten gains.

A young African man, who happened to be in the area, was the only bystander to take action. He courageously latched onto one of the thieves, preventing him from escaping with the bike. Meanwhile, several onlookers called the police, and others recorded the incident on their mobile phones. Despite this valiant effort, one of the offenders managed to escape with one of the bicycles, while the other fled empty-handed.

The incident, captured on video, highlights the audacity of the thieves who showed no concern for the presence of witnesses or the potential for being recorded. The footage can be seen above. The recording starkly illustrates the sense of impunity with which the criminals operated, seemingly indifferent to the possibility of being identified.

This brazen theft underscores the need for increased vigilance and security measures, especially in tourist areas. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of community intervention and the role that quick-thinking individuals and bystanders can play in thwarting criminal activities. The incident has sparked discussions about public safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement in preventing such bold crimes.