The Calvia council announced this morning that their offices to help tourists report a crime or help them with other incidents and inquieres would re-open on June 1 for the summer. In the case of Magalluf the office will remain open from Monday to Sunday from 9a.m. to 9p.m.

In total there will be three such offices across the municipality where staff will speak English, Italian, French and German. The Calvia council said this morning that they would act as a link between tourists and the authorities such as the council or police.

A Calvia council spokesperson said: "In this way, we want to ensure that all visitors can enjoy a safe and satisfactory experience during the high season. Most of the tourists arriving in summer are concentrated in the coastal areas of Calvià, and many of them are not familiar with any of our official languages. This often complicates communication in sensitive situations, such as reporting crimes."

The offices, days and opening hours are as follows:

Magalluf, at Calle Pere Vaquer Ramis, 1, will be open from Monday to Sunday, from 09:00 to 21:00. Peguera, at calle Ratolí, 1, will be available from Monday to Friday, from 10:00 to 14:00 (with the facilities opening at 09:00). Son Bugadelles, at Carrer Illes Canàries, 22, will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10:00 to 14:00 (although the barracks will have its own interpreter service from Monday to Friday).

The Calvia council said that this was yet another service which they hope will improve the stay of tourists within the municipality which includes such popular resorts as Magalluf, Palmanova, Santa Ponsa and Paguera.