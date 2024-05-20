Former Liverpool manager, Juergen Klopp, looks set to exchange Anfield for his beautiful home in Santa Ponsa with the German set to spend more time on the island as he enjoys a break from football management.

Klopp purchased a home on the island for about 3.5 million euros three years ago and it is being refurbished to a very high standard with neighbours speculating that the soccer legend will be spending far more time on the island. Klopp admits that he loves Mallorca. As a result of the building work on his new home he stays in local hotels but he looks set to move into his Santa Ponsa mansion shortly.

When he is on the island Klopp enjoys playing padel at the nearby Mallorca Country Club where he is a VIP member. When asked... what does padel mean to you? Jurgen Klopp replied, “besides football, it’s the best game I’ve ever played. It’s a great game to play.”

Klopp will not escape football entirely in Santa Ponsa as Brendan Rodgers, another ex-Liverpool boss, has a holiday home nearby. Former Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson also has a home nearby so he will not be short of company.

The German did joke that he would be interested in the Real Mallorca job. Real Mallorca replied that they were honoured but said that they were happy with their present manager.