Muro town hall has been granted permission to increase beach furniture by 240 sun loungers and 120 parasols. This new allowance represents about 34 percent of the items that were ordered to be removed by Costas in the summer of 2023 due to concerns of over-occupation of the beach sands. This decision comes as a relief for the local administration, which had been pressing for a reconsideration of last year's reduction.

For months, Muro town hall had been awaiting a response to its request to reconsider the number of beach furniture that had been mandated for removal in 2023. The urgency of the matter was heightened by the onset of the tourist season, which is critical for the local economy. "We have received authorisation to recover around 240 sun loungers and 120 parasols; this will allow us to reinstate part of the services removed last year and also recoup part of the lost revenue from operating the beaches," explained Miquel Porquer, the mayor of Muro. This approval is seen as a positive step towards restoring the balance of beach amenities and municipal income.

Last summer, Costas ordered the removal of approximately 750 sun loungers and 300 umbrellas from the beachfront, citing excessive occupation of the public domain. At that time, Muro Town Hall managed 3,900 sun loungers, of which 20 percent had to be removed. In response, the town hall submitted an application to regain some of the lost beach furniture. Now, with the Balearic Government assuming some coastal management responsibilities, the request has been granted, marking a significant win for the local administration.

Terraces Awaiting Authorisation

Despite this progress, the Muro Town Hall has yet to receive approval for the reopening of the beach restaurant terraces, which involves specific regulations on the number of chairs and tables allowed on the sand. "We submitted individual applications for each beach restaurant, but they are now asking us to consolidate them into a joint application," noted Porquer. This delay continues to hinder the full operational capacity of the beach services, affecting both service providers and tourists.

The official tourist season began on May 1st with the incorporation of lifeguard services. However, Muro Town Hall has faced challenges in finalising the operation of these services due to various bureaucratic issues, including pending authorisations and technical disagreements with the selected contractors. These hurdles have created additional complications, but the local administration remains focused on resolving these issues to ensure a smooth and safe beach experience for all visitors.