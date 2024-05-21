The National Police report having raided an illegal casino in Palma last Friday.

Around 7.30pm, the police's gambling control service went to what is described as a "well-known establishment on the Paseo Marítimo".

At the entrance were 'casino royale' posters explaining that tickets were for sale for 49 euros. Some chips came with these tickets. Otherwise, music and entertainment were on offer. Among other things, officers seized a roulette wheel and hundreds of chips for amounts between five and 10,000 euros.

There were some seventy people in the establishment at the time, only some of whom were engaged in gambling. Taking part in unauthorised gambling and betting is defined as a serious offence, and fines range from 3,000 to 30,000 euros.

Organisation is classified as a very serious offence. The fines are from 30,000 to 450,000 euros.

