Three people have died and up to twenty others have been injured after a building collapse in the popular holiday resort of Playa de Palma.

Eyewitnesses said that the top terrace of a popular restaurant, the Medusa Beach Club on C. Cartago, collapsed.

Emergency services were called shortly after 8pm to the two-storey building. Initial speculation, now ruled out, was that a false ceiling had fallen in.

It is understood that there are some people still trapped inside the collapsed building.