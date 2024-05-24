Emergency teams have observed a minute's silence at ground zero of the landslide in Playa de Palma that claimed the lives of four people on Thursday. | Youtube Última Hora
24/05/2024 13:24
Sign up to our Whatsapp news channel for the latest on this breaking news story: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCfmrn4o7qVV4ayRQ2T
An outdated terrace structure and excess weight likely caused the collapse of the Medusa Beach Club in Spain's Palma de Mallorca which killed four people, the fire chief said today. Two German tourists, a Spanish waitress and a Senegalese man were killed when the two-storey beachside restaurant building collapsed on Thursday, a spokesperson for the city council said.
"Investigations are still ongoing, but everything points to a combination of an outdated structure and overweight," Eder Garcia, the chief of Palma de Mallorca's fire department, told reporters.The accident came as the resort prepared for a summer tourism season expected to bring millions of visitors.The German victims were two women aged 20 and 30, the waitress was 23 and the Senegalese man was 44, the council said in a statement.
All the 16 reported injured were Dutch tourists, the council spokesperson said. Eight were still in hospital on Friday and were all out of danger, Palma de Mallorca's mayor said. A spokesperson for German's Foreign Ministry said its consulate in Mallorca was in close contact with authorities.
"The situation on the ground is still partly unclear," the spokesperson said.
"At this point in time, we unfortunately have to assume that German nationals are among the dead and injured." Police and investigators are at the scene trying to gather as much evidence into the collapse as possible.
Members of the emergency services stood still and silent for a few minutes this morning in memory of the victims. The Palma city council has ordered three days of mourning in memory of the victims.
"The situation on the ground is still partly unclear," the spokesperson said.
"At this point in time, we unfortunately have to assume that German nationals are among the dead and injured." Police and investigators are at the scene trying to gather as much evidence into the collapse as possible.
Members of the emergency services stood still and silent for a few minutes this morning in memory of the victims. The Palma city council has ordered three days of mourning in memory of the victims.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.