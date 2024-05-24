All the 16 reported injured were Dutch tourists, the council spokesperson said. Eight were still in hospital on Friday and were all out of danger, Palma de Mallorca's mayor said. A spokesperson for German's Foreign Ministry said its consulate in Mallorca was in close contact with authorities.

"The situation on the ground is still partly unclear," the spokesperson said.



"At this point in time, we unfortunately have to assume that German nationals are among the dead and injured." Police and investigators are at the scene trying to gather as much evidence into the collapse as possible.



Members of the emergency services stood still and silent for a few minutes this morning in memory of the victims. The Palma city council has ordered three days of mourning in memory of the victims.