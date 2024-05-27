The Balearics is getting a taste for luxury vehicles with more than 100 Porsche cars being sold here last year, a rise of 23 percent on the previous period. The list goes on with three Ferraris, two Aston Martins and even a Lotus and a Rolls Royce. Not bad for a group of islands with a population of one million.

But the list doesn´t stop there. An estimated 433 Minis were sold along with 383 Teslas, 150 Land Rovers, 13 Jaguars and even two Bentleys. Even the INEOS Grenadier, the 4x4 which is the brainchild of one of Britain´s richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, sold 12 of their new vehicles in the islands.

The top selling vehicle in the Balearics was the Hyundai, with 1.892 cars being sold last year. Toyota was in second place followed by Opel and Dacia. The Chinese-built MG sold 970 vehicles a rise of 300 percent.

Overall, 12, 270 vehicles were sold to members of the general public, 5,421 to companies and 3,263 to rent-car-companies. The Balearics at one time had one of the largest car fleets per capita of the population in Spain.

The large number of vehicles on the islands has led to the call for the constructions of more roads, a move which is deeply opposed by environmentalists. Many key roads are gridlocked at peak times.