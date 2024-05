A fire in Albufera with a risk level of one (potential for damage to property) was confirmed shortly after 3am on Tuesday.

Smoke can be seen billowing out of Albufera for some distance, and there is a moderate breeze in the area - up to 28 km/h.

Six planes have been involved in the emergency operation.

Around 10.30am, Ibanat reported that 20 hectares had been affected.

The smoke had by half ten become less intense.