A fire in Albufera with a risk level of one (potential for damage to property) was confirmed shortly after 3am on Tuesday.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of Albufera for some distance, and there was a moderate breeze in the area - up to 28 km/h.

Six planes were involved in the emergency operation.

Ibanat's latest report is that approximately 50 hectares have been affected.

By half ten, the smoke had become less intense. The water-bombing planes stopped flying around 1.30pm, and smoke was no longer visible from a distance. At 2.30pm, Ibanat announced that the risk level was down to zero.

Some properties in the area had to be evacuated.