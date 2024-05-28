Inset: the victims from the building collapse in Playa de Palma: Mariana Syll, who worked as a waitress, and Abdoulaye Diop, who worked as the doorman. | MDB Digital
Palma28/05/2024 07:31
Palma town hall technicians are understood to have confirmed that the roof terrace at the Medusa Beach Club in Playa de Palma did not have a licence. It was 'non-trafficable' - there shouldn't have been people on it - and therefore illegal.
Well no surprise there then.