Officers from the National Police UPR unit (prevention and reaction) fired rubber bullets on Monday evening to break up a group of some fifty people in the popular holiday resort of the Playa de Palma.

They were a group of Alemannia Aachen 'ultras' who are said to be linked to the extreme right; Alemannia Aachen recently won promotion to the third tier in German football.

Police moved in around 7pm. The group had attacked a doorman at the Bamboleo bar on C. Pare Bartomeu Salvà (aka Schinkenstrasse, Ham Street). There was then a fight with other security personnel. Significant damage was caused to the bar.

Videos posted online showed tourists running from the scene pursued by National Police officers in full riot gear and furing rubber bullets. Neighbours said that it looked like a "war zone."

The Palma city council and the National government is expected to send more police to the area. There are two types of officers in the Playa de Palma, the municipal police (who are the responsibility of the council) and the National Police, controlled by the Spanish government.