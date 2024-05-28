Tension is running high in the Son Gotleu district of Palma. Police who had been called to deal with the incident involving German 'ultras' in Playa de Palma on Monday evening had to be swiftly redeployed to Son Gotleu. There was a pitched battle.
Have I got this right? We have Moroccans, Algerians, other Africans and Spanish Gypsies all taking chunks out of each other and terrorising the neighbourhood whilst at the same time there is a violent gang of German Ultra Nazis trashing another part of of the locality? Have we flipped to an alternative universe? No mention of any arrests either. God help us!