Tension is running high in the Son Gotleu district of Palma. Police who had been called to deal with the incident involving German 'ultras' in Playa de Palma on Monday evening had to be swiftly redeployed to Son Gotleu. There was a pitched battle.

While it would appear that the trouble started because of an accident involving a minor, sources suggest that it goes much deeper than this.

Two sides have formed. One comprises Spaniards (gypsy families), Moroccans and Africans; the other a dangerous group of Algerians with multiple police records.

The latter group, most of whom are aged around 20, have been responsible for break-ins, robberies with violence and assaults, including stabbings.

The National Police report that some fifty people were involved in the fight that around 8.20pm on Monday. At least four were injured.

The situation initially calmed down, but a crowd of 200 or so later blocked a street with containers and threw objects at the police. Officers in riot gear eventually managed to restore order.

But the fear is that this will only be temporary. Residents say that they will hunt down all Algerian criminals and throw them out of Son Gotleu. "Either they leave or we will kick them out."