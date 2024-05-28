In the Balearic parliament on Tuesday, tourism minister Jaume Bauzá asked for protests to be peaceful. Saying that the government respects all opinions and considers them to be legitimate, he added that demands should be made without bringing Palma Son Sant Joan Airport to a standstill.

The minister was referring to a measure that was proposed at a meeting in Sineu ten days ago. The airport, the port in Palma and the beaches of Es Trenc and Caló des Moro were all mentioned as potential protest targets. It wasn't clear what sort of action the meeting had in mind when supporting the 'collapse' of the airport. But Bauzá stressed on Tuesday that blocking the airport would be classified as a crime.

A Vox member of parliament, María José Verdú, asked Bauzá to reinforce security at the airport and wanted the activities of this "anti-tourism platform" to be closely monitored so as to avoid any unnecessary chaos and prevent any threat. Bauzá explained that powers lie with the airports authority Aena and that it would be for Aena to coordinate with the state security forces (Guardia Civil, National Police), if necessary.

"Collapsing Son Sant Joan has no place in society. Protests must be peaceful and without endangering people's safety," the minister emphasised.

Àlex Pitaluga of the opposition PSOE party wanted to know what measures the minister was studying to solve the problem of saturation, given that he does not want to decrease tourism.

Bauzá said that the government is proposing technological tools to regulate flows of people and vehicles and to combat the illegal supply of accommodation. It will be waiting for findings from working parties formed following last Wednesday's meeting for a pact for tourism sustainability.

Pitaluga responded: "Our children can't find housing. We can't park in our towns. Long-standing businesses are closing and we can't access our beaches. Don't you think we need to take action today?"

The minister defended the government's approach of "economic, social and environmental sustainability, all within the framework of the social and political dialogue table launched last Wednesday".