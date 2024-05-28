The Guardia Civil Traffic department are investigating a terrifying incident in which a motorist, identified by the Uk media as being British, was chased and had his vehicle rammed by a fellow motorist following an incident close to the Palma airport motorway.

The two motorists had been involved in an incident close to the Son Oms industrial estate. The other driver, believed to be Spanish, then chased his British counterpart, overtaking him and then trying to block his path. The Briton stopped his vehicle and put it into reverse in an effort to escape. But the other driver followed suit, crashing into him and speed with both vehicles being seriously damaged.

The other driver can be seen shouting an raising his middle finger at the Briton. The Guardia Civil Traffic department are investigating the incident after it was reported by the Briton.

So far they have identified the other driver who is expected to be charged with reckless driving while the investigation continues.