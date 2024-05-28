The baby was in the care of his grandmother, who found him unconscious in the pool.
The National Police say that the incident happened around 3pm. The grandmother, who was inside the house, suddenly realised the child wasn't with her. She looked around the house and then outside.
The 112 emergency line was called immediately. Palma and National Police as well as medics went to the scene, but sadly they were unable to save the baby's life.
