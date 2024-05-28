On Saturday, June 1, traffic restrictions on the Formentor road will begin and will last until September 30.

The restrictions were introduced because of the sheer number of vehicles in summer. With a few days remaining before they start, visitors were making the most of the opportunity to drive to the Es Colomer mirador and to the lighthouse. And queues of traffic were the consequence.

On the final stretch of the Formentor road on Tuesday. Photo: Miquel À. Cañellas.

From Saturday, the restrictions will be from 10am to 10.30pm. Except for authorised use, no private vehicles, and these include excursions coaches, are allowed past the hotel and beach. There is a car park for the beach, and private cars will be able to go to this car park if there are spaces.

In Puerto Pollensa there is a barrier and information system. Otherwise, a bus service will operate. This goes all the way to the lighthouse.