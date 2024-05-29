Sign up to our Whatsapp news channel for the latest on this story. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCfmrn4o7qVV4ayRQ2T.

A brief video recorded by one of the people who was on the roof terrace of the Medusa Beach Club in Playa de Palma last Thursday shows the part of the roof that collapsed onto the ground floor. The time of the recording was 20.18, moments after the collapse.

Almost all the people who were on the terrace at the time were Dutch tourists. The four people who tragically lost their lives were two female German tourists, aged 20 and 30; Mariama Syll, 23, who worked at the Medusa Beach Club; and 44-year-old Abdoulaye Diop, who was having a coffee at the time.

Palma town hall technicians have confirmed that the terrace did not have a licence. Criminal proceedings are expected to be initiated shortly. A full police investigation is already.

Neighbours and tourists in the area have spoken of their shock of the incident which came as the resort was gearing up for the busy summer season. Arenal is especially popular with German tourists. The German media have covered the story extensively.