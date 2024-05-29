The group Mallorca Platja Tour is calling on Mallorcans via social media to join a fresh protest against tourist overcrowding by storming the island's different beaches this weekend. The first demonstration this Saturday will take place in Colònia de Sant Jordi, in what they intend to be a preparation for the big protest that will take place on Sunday June 16.

"This Saturday, 1st June, we will meet to organise the big move for Sunday 16th June. You are welcome to contribute your ideas!", they explained in a tweet under the hashtag #OcupemLesNostresPlatges (Let's Occupy our beaches).

The movement has organised the protest in response to statements by hard right party Vox spokeswoman Manuela Cañadas, who said that Mallorcans "cannot expect to go to the beach in July and August like they did years ago". "The problem with giving tourism-phobic messages is that there are other destinations that are more attractive and we can end up starving because there is a lack of work here," she added.

Mallorca Platja Tour has responded by stating on social media; "VOX says that we cannot go to the beach so we are going to fill them" and "we call on all residents near beaches to make a stand, recover our beaches and enjoy them as we did before. Prepare the trampó, pineapple and apricots to spend the day", were some of the messages of this account, which has 500 followers on X (Twitter).

Last Saturday's 10,000 strong protest through the centre of Palma made global headlines, especially in Mallorca's key source markets such as the United Kingdom and Germany and unfortunately the message which has been broadcast is that the island does not want tourists.

The complex politics behind the demonstration, such as lack of affordable housing, high cost of living, traffic congestion, impact on the environment and natural resources have been largely ignored and the headlines could harm this year's tourist season if the protests continue.