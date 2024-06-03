A man punched out the window of the driver's seat of a coach on Saturday in Cala Major. The incident took place at around 6.20pm at number 269 Avinguda Joan Miró, according to sources from the Palma Local Police. Upon arrival at the Nixe Palace hotel, the coach driver observed a black BMW Z4 convertible parked in the authorised vehicles space, so he positioned the coach parallel to the car to let the passangers off the coach.

A colleague of the driver, who was on another coach, according to the complaint filed with the National Police, noticed a bump in the rear and got out of the vehicle to talk to the driver of the car, described as a large man. A woman in the passenger seat replied that he should not talk to her boyfriend like that. Moments later, the driver of the BMW approached the first driver and pushed him very hard against the coach and he fell to the ground.

As the two drivers returned to their coaches, one of them noticed another impact on the rear of the vehicle, and noticed that the front bumper of the BMW had fallen off. Despite the disturbance, the bus driver proceeded for approximately 60 metres. However, the situation escalated when the BMW abruptly swerved into the oncoming lane and applied heavy braking.

The BMW driver, according to the complaint, made gestures of cutting his throat and threw a cigarette in his face. He then punched out both double-glazed windows while the other two passengers shouted and insulted the coach driver.

The driver told him that he was not going to get off the bus until the police came and the driver of the car kept telling him: ‘I'm going to kill you, get off, get off’. The injured party, who was totally frightened by the man's state of agitation, tried to move forward with the coach so that the man would not open the door.

Subsequently, the BMW driver reentered his vehicle and moved, prompting the coach driver to seize the opportunity to head towards the airport. However, the victim observed the aggressor tailing him to the airport, where the BMW parked in the minibus area. In response, he urgently contacted the police for assistance. Security personnel intervened, instructing the individual to vacate the premises.

The suspect, aged around 30, left the area with his companion and the coach driver had to be assisted by the health services at the airport.