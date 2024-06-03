Sign up to our Whatsapp news channel for the latest news updates: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCfmrn4o7qVV4ayRQ2T

The Borne area in Palma has come under heavy criticism as restaurants and bars have been accused of monopolizing public benches along the promenade with their customers. Social media platforms have been inundated with comments condemning the practice of using public spaces solely for profit and expanding terrace seating, which has been further exacerbated by the installation of stalls for the Fira del Llibre.

Journalist Mateu Ramonell sounded the alarm on X (formerly Twitter), sharing images showcasing how tables from establishments have completely encroached upon the benches, rendering them inaccessible to the public. Outrage ensued as residents shared these viral images, urging Palma Town Hall to intervene and address the issue, citing it as yet another symptom of the island's overcrowding.

Calls for action have intensified, with many residents urging a reevaluation of the situation, questioning the limits of terrace expansions and the enforcement of civic ordinances. While some advocate for restraint and adherence to regulations, others question whether the responsibility lies with the restaurateurs or the local authorities.

This incident adds to recent movements against overcrowding in the Balearic Islands. The organisers of the large demonstration that brought together thousands of people in Palma on May 25 warned last week that they will continue to take to the streets until the Balearic government takes action and adopts measures against the housing emergency and tourist overcrowding.

Also over the weekend, approximately thirty individuals participated in a protest rally at Sa Rapita beach to underscore the issue of overcrowding on the island and to raise awareness about the problem. The hashtag #OccupemLesNostresPlatges is increasingly gaining momentum on social media, and there are plans for further action on June 16.