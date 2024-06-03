The increasing presence of key boxes on the fronts of buildings in big cities and tourist areas, is drawing significant attention. These boxes, used to hold keys for short-term rental properties, have become targets of vandalism, particularly in Pamplona's historic centre. This surge in vandalism has sparked widespread discussion, following reports in the regional and national press.

Tourists arriving to retrieve their keys often find the boxes tampered with, encountering glue or silicone that renders them unusable. This sabotage not only prevents access but also negatively impacts their experience. The disruption has led to significant reactions from various stakeholders in the tourism sector.

The Association of Tourist Apartments of Navarre has expressed deep concern over these incidents, emphasising that the sabotage severely disrupts visitors' arrival processes and harms the local tourism industry. The association's leaders have lamented the inconvenience caused to tourists and the detrimental effect on Pamplona's tourism image and operations.

In response, the association has committed to filing a formal complaint, demanding a thorough investigation to identify and punish the perpetrators. This situation has ignited a heated debate on social media, with opinions divided on the matter. Some users criticise the vandalism, while others argue it is a response to perceived exploitation by real estate speculators.

Digital activism consultant Rafa Pacheco weighed in, noting that individual homeowners typically do not place key boxes on the street, suggesting that large real estate funds are the main users. These funds, often accused of removing flats from the market for tourist rentals, are now facing public backlash. Pacheco voiced a controversial stance, indicating he does not sympathise with the vandalism victims, pointing to broader issues of housing and market exploitation.