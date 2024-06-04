If tourist 'saturation' can be measured in terms of overnight stays, the Balearics cannot claim to the most saturated.

According to figures from Eurostat, there were 56 overnight stays per inhabitant of the Balearics in 2022. These were well below Mykonos and Santorini, both with 110.

In the Ionian Islands (Corfu, Zakynthos and others), there were 81 overnight stays per inhabitant; on the Croatian Adriatic coast there were 66; and in South Tyrol there were 65.

Eurostat indicates that the Canary Islands had the most overnight stays of anywhere in the EU in 2022 - 89.3 million or some 245,000 people per day. Then came the Croatian Adriatic coast with 85.6 million and the Île-de-France region with 80.4 million.

The Balearic Islands had 43 million overnight stays, less than half as many as the Canaries.