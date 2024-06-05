A 45-year-old German tourist died on Wednesday morning after falling from the wall in front of Palma Cathedral.

Members of a film crew who were nearby witnessed what happened and called the emergency services. This was around 4am. Medics were unable to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police found his wallet and laptop not far from the incident. The homicide squad is in charge of the investigation, though there is apparently no suspicion of foul play.