<p><strong>A 45-year-old German tourist<\/strong> died on Wednesday morning after falling from the wall in front of <strong>Palma Cathedral<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>Members of a film crew who were nearby witnessed what happened and called the emergency services. This was around <strong>4am<\/strong>. Medics were unable to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.<\/p>\r\n<p>The police found his wallet and laptop not far from the incident. The homicide squad is in charge of the investigation, though there is apparently <strong>no suspicion of foul play<\/strong>.<\/p>
