A flight from Edinburgh heading to Ibiza had to turn around after an incident occurred whilst crossing the English Channel. The Jet2-operated flight departed from the Scottish capital on Tuesday morning but failed to reach its destination. Reports indicate that a passenger allegedly sexually assaulted another passenger during the flight.

As the plane was leaving Britain, the crew was alerted to a passenger in need of medical attention. According to the Daily Mail, Bristol Airport in southern England granted permission for the aircraft to turn around and land on its runway to address the situation.

Upon landing, Avon and Somerset Police arrested a male passenger on suspicion of sexual assault. The individual requiring medical attention was reportedly the victim of the alleged assault. The other passengers on the flight experienced significant delays as a result of the incident. They were eventually able to continue their journey to Ibiza on a different plane with a new crew.

The force said: "A Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza was safely diverted to Bristol Airport on Tuesday. The crew raised concerns regarding a passenger, who has received medical attention upon landing. Attending officers subsequently received information, prompting the arrest of a male passenger on suspicion of a sexual offence, who has been taken into custody. We can confirm this relates to an alleged incident onboard the aircraft."

The suspect has since been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues. Jet2 confirmed that flight LS789 was diverted so that "police could remove a passenger following an incident onboard." A spokesperson added, "As this is a police matter, we cannot comment further at this stage."