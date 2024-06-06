“We are neighbours of Alaró, a working family and we only had one car that was being repaired, so we hired a car to be able to work. Imagine our surprise when we found the damage to our rental car, which is now our responsibility”, Amber Sawyer posted on Facebook.
In addition to several damages (mainly scratches) to the car’s bodywork, she also found a sticker on which, next to the sign warning of danger of falling into the water, was a message that can even be interpreted as threatening: “Your rental car is not safe. Beware of the locals, they are angry”, referred to the text, signed by a group that presents itself under the name of Associació de Veinades Enfadades (Angry Neighbours Association).
The incident took place in the parking area of Solleric street, on the outskirts of the of Alaró, at the access from the road which connects it with Orient or Lloseta. “We have filed a police report. By the way, our car was parked in a public car park on Carrer Solleric. I have the feeling that all our beautiful friends in Alaró would be surprised to know that such an association exists”, adds the victim.
The attack on the vehicle has apparently been provoked by the number of hire cars which have appeared over the past few weeks in different localities of rural Mallorca, in many cases as a result of the high number of holiday rental properties. This apparently adds to the problem of a lack of parking in these towns and residents have decided to take action, but they may have gone too far and the matter is now in the hands of the Alaró authorities. “I have to say, though, while I understand the friction of having more and more tourists on the island, it does not seem constructive to target rental cars with this vandalism,” she posted.
And with the new entry and exit system on the horizon potentially 1st world country visitors will be completely put off visiting Majorca and other EU countries as it’s insulting and disrespectful causing long delays potentially. Ironically not all EU countries are participating in this idiotic scheme so it even more barmy. It should be scrapped completely until all the irregular people in Majorca are sorted or deported. The Brussels bureaucrats are having a field day disrupting everything.
This type of Anti social behavior cannot be justified and will damage the community of Alaro restaurants and shopkeepers will see a drop in revenue and aggressive violent stickers are really the result of Vox and Mes promoting such Activity , Discusting , It’s very sad to see this as Alaro is about as far away from the beach as you can get !
They've damaged a car that isn't being hired by a tourist! How stupid are they? This has to stop. By all means protest if you feel the need to but using brains not brawn. Be intelligent, lobby Parliament, use social media, hold meetings but scratching cars will get you nowhere and will have your peers turn their backs on you.
I’ve cancelled my holiday in June. Too risky with delays and now damage too many other places to go 🤦♂️
Vandalism should not be tolerated in any case. These vandals should be found and prosecuted.