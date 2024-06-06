At a meeting in Manacor on Thursday, the Menys Turisme, Més Vida platform (less tourism, more life) agreed to the staging of what it intends will be a large protest on July 21. This will involve all four of the Balearic Islands.
'Unions and the working class linked to the tourism sector will also participate' - Turkeys voting for Christmas!
Unfortunately this is xenophobic behavior and seeking to blame their own discontent or misfortune on visitors and investors. Please let those protesters use their energy for something positive and improve living conditions for all. How about a campaign to teach locals to clean up their mess and not litter as much as they do. A lot to improve there!
Let's get to the heart of the matter. How exactly is tourism affecting Mallorcan citizens abilities to rent or buy homes? The people protesting are surely not competing for multi-million villas or first line sea view apartments. They're looking for homes priced between a range of Euros 300-800. In the main this is not the level of property that German, British and Scandinavian buyers are bidding for as second homes. And inner city condos and apartments for rent are not what holidaymakers are wanting for a week or two. So why are locals claiming that tourists are to blame for the shortage of available homes? House prices have risen on the island as a factor of demand exceeding supply but that's locals competing with locals as much as being for any other reason. Rentals are down because of the anti-rent law that protects squatters. Again nothing to do with tourists. If you're an active protestor please reply and explain why tourists in your view are the culprits?
This is already showing signs of spinning out of control and being hijacked by disparate groups with multiple agendas. When nearly half the economy is dependant on tourism, one needs to be very careful to garner change in a way that is gradual and constructive and doesn’t say to all potential visitors ‘not welcome here’. The optics (and they really do matter) are not good.
This will be really good will produce fantastic results and solve all problems associated with everyone not having a beautiful villa a expensive car and a lot of free time to go to the beach the only really productive thing will actually be when people actually stop coming here and that will happen quite quick so have fun with your protests I stay home and make a nice 🥘 !