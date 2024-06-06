At a meeting in Manacor on Thursday, the Menys Turisme, Més Vida platform (less tourism, more life) agreed to the staging of what it intends will be a large protest on July 21. This will involve all four of the Balearic Islands.

Margalida Ramis of the environmentalists GOB, a component of the group, said on Thursday evening that there will not only be those who took part in the demonstration in Palma on May 22. Unions and the working class linked to the tourism sector will also participate.

The focus of the planned protest will be the housing crisis and its consequences in the Balearics - partly brought about by tourism. "It is a very broad issue that affects different sectors, but overcrowding affects us all." Ramis stressed the need for "social justice".

While the platform is planning this large protest, the intention is also for "a constant trickle of actions" until the end of the summer.