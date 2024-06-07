With peak travel season upon us, the volume of jet charter requests has increased significantly considering recent news about commercial flight disruption, according to Victor, the world leading private jet specialist which was founded in Mallorca. There are two main reasons why more people are considering a private jet charter to Mallorca and Ibiza, two of the most popular privet jet destinations in Europe during the summer.

Firstly, passengers are braced for a wave of flight cancellations this summer as the safety crisis at Boeing has left airlines scrambling to secure enough planes. The warning has been made by Avia Solutions, the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, which has said European airlines are likely to slim down their schedules in the coming months.

Secondly, increased passenger numbers, staff shortages and strikes meant there were 106.7 million delayed air passengers in Europe during peak summer months last year. More than 700,000 passengers were affected over the August bank holiday in the UK alone following a technical meltdown at air traffic control.

This year, easyJet has had to cancel over 100 flights from Paris due to a no-fly zone during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. Ryanair has also cut flights from its summer schedule after the delivery of several of its new Boeing aircraft was delayed.

And, according to National Geographic, from Taylor Swift’s tour across Europe to the UEFA European Championship in Germany, Europe is limbering up for a summer of major cultural and sporting events. The Olympic Games in Paris are expected to attract three million more visitors than usual. This is likely to mean a greater demand for accommodation, higher prices, crowded public transport, unexpected road closures and even increased security checks in response to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks. If your holiday does coincide with an event, try to explore beyond the city itself, visit nearby tourist attractions that could be quieter than normal, or just enjoy the inevitable citywide buzz surrounding the main event.