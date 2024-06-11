A drunk German tourist has been arrested after stealing a bulldozer worth 350,000 euros and overturning it in Playa de Palma, Mallorca. The incident took place on June 9 at a quarry located in Camí Porciúncula. A neighbour of the quarry contacted the owner of the company to inform her that a 26-year-old German tourist had overturned one of the machines and that the man had come to her home, bleeding, asking for help. The woman went to the premises and saw that the foreigner was being treated by the National Police.
Drunk German tourist steals and crashes a 350,000 bulldozer in Mallorca
26-year old arrested by the National Police
The general consensus is that the Germans are here in large numbers and some are hell bent on drinking themselves to oblivion, daily. Why they have to come here to do this I don't understand.
And he will be charged with the cost of replacing the machine !!! (Not !)
Well I suppose it takes the heat off the Brits for a while....