A drunk German tourist has been arrested after stealing a bulldozer worth 350,000 euros and overturning it in Playa de Palma, Mallorca. The incident took place on June 9 at a quarry located in Camí Porciúncula. A neighbour of the quarry contacted the owner of the company to inform her that a 26-year-old German tourist had overturned one of the machines and that the man had come to her home, bleeding, asking for help. The woman went to the premises and saw that the foreigner was being treated by the National Police.

The site had been closed since 13.00 hours on Saturday June 8, according to the owner of the company. The machine that the tourist handled, a Fiat Hitachi W270 weighing 25 tonnes, was parked about 70 metres from where the woman found it overturned. The bulldozer, according to the complainant, has been rendered useless and she will probably have to buy a new one, as it is difficult to acquire second-hand.

The owner of the company told the police that she was sure that the machine did not have the keys in it because the employees always leave them in the office or in some nook or cranny of the vehicles.

The tourist’s intention, according to the woman, was to drive the loader off the site because it overturned on the exit and entrance ramp to the mine. As a result of the accident, hydraulic oil spilled on to the road which had to be cleaned up before being reopened top traffic.