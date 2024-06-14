Palma Police are currently analysing a plan for round-the-clock control of the Son Banya shanty town, the essence of which will be that only people who are registered residents of Son Banya will be allowed to enter.
Police plan for 24/7 control of Mallorca's drugs supermarket
Where the town hall is concerned, "red lines" have been crossed
Also in News
- Palma Airport reopens after flooding; passengers told to check with their airlines
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
- It's a wash-out at Mallorca airports
- British tourist fined for damage to a Magalluf hotel
4 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Just do your job and stop those leaving the place search them and arrest them, if the gitanos move follow them and keep doing stop and search on their punters, once they have no customers they will have to change.
I would get 4 petrol trucks from the airport, pump out petrol all around the perimeter and set it alight. Adios clans.
This unfortunately is going to be the only way to even start to combat this Major Drug Problem that exists and has existed in Mallorca for a very very long time it is not only the Drugs themselves but the lifestyle and its effect on young people and those growing up with little or no Family of which there are many in Mallorca and everyone knows it also the politicians ! Son Banya has to go !
This is soft policing. The shanty town should be demolished and the people disbursed. Shanties only lead to more shanties which only lead to no-go areas for outsiders including the law. See the shanty capital Caracas for the details. A place of hiding for criminals who rob, mug and violate citizens and then retreat to the safety of the shanty where they are protected from the law. This shanty on the island needs removing not guarding.