Palma police carrying out a routine vehicle spot check near Arenal netted six motorists who were driving without a licence. Out of the 47 vehicles which were checked six were being driven by people who were not allowed to drive!

Five motorists were fined for not having the proper insurance, four for not having the correct ITV (MOT) information, one for not having the correct crash helmet and another was handed over to Customs.

The police said that the spot check had proved to be exceptionally successful but the fact that a number of people are driving without a proper licence will come as a concern.