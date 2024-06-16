The Guardia Civil and the National Police had a presence at the festival. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Calvia16/06/2024 09:21
The Guardia Civil report having arrested two pickpockets outside the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf on Thursday.
Romanians again. For some reason Romanians have become #1 in pickpocketing crime and it's not racist to say this. I am sure the data from numbers of arrests backs this up. Pickpocketing in Mallorca is in a sense more serious than in other cities because the likelihood is that the victims will be tourists and that can mean the loss of cash, identity cards and even passports thereby ruining their trips and for some meaning they have to return home. I have stopped several tourists from being robbed by seeing a robbery coming when the tourists didn't. Backpacks are a key target since the wearer is carrying all their possessions behind their back and out of their sight. A swift unzipping by the thief and the valuables are gone. Backpack users may as well hang a sign on their backs declaring - go ahead, help yourself!