Guardia Civil at the Mallorca Live Festival

The Guardia Civil and the National Police had a presence at the festival. | Alejandro Sepúlveda

Calvia16/06/2024
The Guardia Civil report having arrested two pickpockets outside the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf on Thursday.

Routine checks were being made on people attending the festival. Officers noticed a couple who appeared suspicious.

It turned out there was a Palma court arrest warrant for the pair, both Romanian.