The column of smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma16/06/2024 13:06
Just after noon on Sunday, emergency services were called to the port in Palma after two boats caught fire.

A column of black smoke could be seen for some distance. The area was cordoned off to facilitate the emergency operation.

Palma Fire Brigade extinguished the fires, but the boats had partially sunk.

At present, the cause of the fires is unknown. There have been no reports of injury.