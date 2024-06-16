Just after noon on Sunday, emergency services were called to the port in Palma after two boats caught fire.
Alarm in Palma after boats catch fire
Also in News
- Palma Airport reopens after flooding; passengers told to check with their airlines
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
- It's a wash-out at Mallorca airports
- British tourist fined for damage to a Magalluf hotel
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.