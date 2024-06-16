Just after noon on Sunday, emergency services were called to the port in Palma after two boats caught fire. A column of black smoke could be seen for some distance. The area was cordoned off to facilitate the emergency operation. Palma Fire Brigade extinguished the fires, but the boats had partially sunk.

According to the Balearic Port Authority (APB), “the incident occurred shortly before noon on Sunday, when two crew members of the sailboat Maximus, a 30-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both from the United Kingdom, who were operating on a rented boat - initially it was believed to be an auxiliary of the sailboat but has been ruled out -, suffered the deflagration of its engine and fell into the sea.

Other crew members of the sailboat, came to rescue the injured, who had second-degree burns on face and arms, which is why they were treated, in the first instance, by ambulances, at the Club de Mar, Port of Palma, and trhe transferred, finally, to the Rotger Clinic.” A full investigation is under way.