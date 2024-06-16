Just after noon on Sunday, emergency services were called to the port in Palma after two boats caught fire. A column of black smoke could be seen for some distance. The area was cordoned off to facilitate the emergency operation. Palma Fire Brigade extinguished the fires, but the boats had partially sunk.
Update: Two Britons suffer burns after boat catches fire in Mallorca
Victims being treated in a private hospital in Palma
