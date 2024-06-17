Following the launch of the Liberal Democrats’ election manifesto, leader Ed Davey invited Britons living abroad to claim their new voting rights before the registration deadline of Tuesday, 18th June. In a direct appeal to overseas electors, he urged them to support the only party that wants to rebuild the relationship with Europe.

Davey emphasises the Liberal Democrats’ internationalist credentials, saying “we believe in countries working together (and) are the only party which wants to rebuild Britain’s relationship with Europe in a proper and secure way.” In their manifesto, the Liberal Democrats have set out a clear roadmap for fixing the UK’s broken relationship with Europe, which culminates in applying to join the Single Market.

The party’s long-term aim remains EU membership. By rebuilding trust with Europe and restoring

trade links with its closest neighbours, the UK will boost its economy. “We’re the only party which really thinks about British citizens living abroad,” he said. Liberal Democrats want to ensure that British citizens’ voices are heard, no matter where they live in the world, by introducing overseas constituencies. They believe it is the best way to effectively and fairly represent the needs and interests of Brits abroad.

With the deadline for registration fast approaching, Davey appealed to newly-eligible voters to claim their right to vote. Changes in the UK's electoral law in mid-January have given these new rights to over 2 million more citizens abroad, which they need to claim by the deadline of 18th June.

This restoration of rights is a culmination of many years of campaigning by the party. In his message, Davey urges British citizens living abroad to support the Liberal Democrats on the 4th July at this “really important General Election”. He called on electors to “help us make sure our country is a much stronger country (so that it) can play its role in the world and become a more prosperous and decent country to live in.”