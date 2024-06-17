Kim Fournais, Saxo Bank’s Founder and CEO, has acquired the hotel property, Son Valenti, which spans more than 200 hectares, from Virgin Hotels Collection under the Virgin Group. Son Valenti is a historic country house in Mallorca located in Banyalbufar in the Tramuntana Mountains, which together with Vejrø Resort, will form Kim Fournais’ sustainable agriculture and hotel portfolio.

According to statement released today, Kim Fournais is purchasing Son Valenti from Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Hotels Collection, which also operates the Virgin Limited Edition brand of unique retreats, hotels and exclusive islands. The Son Valenti property is located next to the luxury hotel Son Bunyola, which opened last year and is owned by Virgin Limited Edition.

Son Valenti, whose history dates back to the 15th century, will together with Vejrø Resort form Kim Fournais’ regenerative agriculture and hotel portfolio. Kim Fournais states: “There are very few natural areas left in the world that are as special as the Tramuntana Mountains in Mallorca. We therefore approach the task with great humility and respect for both nature and the many hundreds of years of history of which the property has been a central part since the Middle Ages. It’s no secret that a project like this takes time and requires a lot of resources.

“It is our clear intention with the renovation that Son Valenti will preserve its rich history and culture and become a beacon on Mallorca, while building on the sustainable values and goals that we have on Vejrø. I have been coming to Mallorca for many years and have simply fallen in love with the amazing nature and opportunities that the island offers. I look forward to cultivating the land so that the local crops that were previously grown can be cultivated again and give the historic property a new lease of life - and not least welcome guests so that they can also experience the soul of this amazing place. Therefore, I look forward to sharing news about Son Valenti as work progresses on the historic finca in Tramuntana.”

Kim Fournais is no stranger to transforming a special location into something special. Fournais has owned Vejrø since 2005 and has continuously invested significant resources and time to create what Vejrø is today; a unique and independent example of how sustainability, convenience and high quality can come together. Over the years, Vejrø has been transformed from an abandoned piece of land into a sustainable ecosystem, powered by its own “micro-grid” with a wind turbine, solar panels, large battery storage, heat buffer tanks, district heating pipes, geothermal heating, a reverse osmosis plant and not least a biological micro purification plant. All cultivation of the land, crops and animals is 100% organic and regenerative, and nature and biodiversity are naturally paramount in terms of game management and restoring the original bee population.

The philosophy and ambitions behind the purchase of Son Valenti are the same: that luxury and responsibility can easily go hand in hand. The renovation of Son Valenti will require patience and will be a large and resource-intensive project that requires a respectful and gentle approach to the unique and historic property. Sir Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Group said: “Son Bunyola has been the success we always dreamt it would be. We are concentrating our efforts on the nearly thousand-acre estate that is Son Bunyola and the four properties there. The fifth property we decided to sell to Kim because it is further away. We both share a mutual love for this special part of Mallorca and I’m sure that what Kim does will enhance the area even more.”



