The National Police has reinforced public safety in the Balearics with the arrival of extra police from forces on the mainland as part of the annual ‘Operation Summer 2024’, and the security operation has already resulted in more than a hundred arrests since April, mostly for thefts in Palma.

The police force has stressed that the main task is to provide an adequate response in the prevention and prosecution of crimes committed on the islands as a result of the massive arrival of tourists, and that they will carry out their work in Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

To mark the start of the tourist season, the police presence has been increased in various parts of Palma, especially in Playa de Palma, Son Sant Joan airport and the city centre, with a police operation that will be in place throughout the summer and will be extended to other areas of the city. The police forces in Ibiza, Ciutadella, Manacor and Mahón have also been reinforced with Prevention and Reaction Units from different police forces on the mainland, as well as the support of the UPR in Palma, which will be deployed periodically.

The operation, which began in mid-April in Playa de Palma and the old town, is made up of officers from the Provincial Public Safety Brigade. Since the 1st of June, other reinforcement units have joined the operation, such as the Mobile Transport Police Brigade, which are tasked with tightening security on transport, including ships, buses and trains.

The reinforcements will also be responsible for patrolling the streets to beef up public safety and, where necessary, public order. This special operation during the busiest months on the islands has already resulted in a hundred arrests of people caught stealing. The National Police have pointed out that the main type of crime is theft, with pickpocketing and carelessness, with the area of action being on beaches at night, taking advantage of the fact that tourists come to the beach to bathe, have sex or meet in groups.

There are also thefts in hotels from customers who leave their belongings in the vicinity of the reception or entrance to the hotel, taking advantage of carelessness to steal bags and backpacks, as happens when customers are in restaurants and leave their bags and shoulder bags hanging from chairs.

During the day, the police have referred to thefts from bathers on the beach and at night from tourists who are drunk and are on their way to their hotels. The police contingent will be joined by German police officers who will patrol with the Spanish police under the European Police Stations project of the Union in the framework of the Prüm Treaty, with a presence this summer in Playa de Palma and other tourist areas by August. Other foreign police forces will also be sending officers.