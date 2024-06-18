This morning a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Plama was forced to divert to Bordeaux after declaring an emergency according to AviationSourcenews. While the plane has recently landed at the French airport, the exact nature of emergency has not been confirmed. The Ryanair flight FR6187 declared an emergency with squawk code 7700.

A Squawk 7700 code indicates an emergency onboard the aircraft. It may be due to technical, environmental, or medical issues that results in an emergency situation. The Squawk 7700 can either be instructed by the ATC or can be put into the transponders by pilots. With the emergency code activated, all controllers (including ground controllers) are aware that the aircraft is dealing with an emergency situation. Ground controllers can alert emergency crew and keep the staff on standby before the arrival of the aircraft.

This could include any ‘Mayday’ situation, such as engine failure, pressurization problems, other technical problems, or urgent medical emergencies. Squawking 7700 will allow ATC to prepare for a quick landing, allowing controllers to inform nearby aircraft and clear any runways needed, as well as inform the authorities of any other support necessary (such as fire services or an ambulance).

Having such a code available is very useful. It not only advises ground operators clearly of the problem, but it also provides a quick way for pilots to communicate. Flight data shows that Ryanair flight FR6187 made a departure from Dublin Airport (DUB) at 07:24 local time this morning. The flight crew then set course normally, climbing to FL370 (37,000 feet) for the southerly route to Palma.