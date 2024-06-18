Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is certainly making the most of his new home in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca while enjoying the European Championship. So much so, as the new face of Erdinger beer, some lucky fans can win the chance to join him, to watch a match and some beers in Mallorca. German outlet Bild Plus is offering its German users the chance to watch a European Championship quarter-final with Jürgen Klopp in Mallorca as part of a competition in conjunction with Erdinger.

“Exclusively in BILD, Erdinger is giving away a private viewing of the European Championship quarter-finals on July 6 with Jürgen Klopp in Mallorca,” is the competition catch line. The former Liverpool manager has spent £3.4million on his amazing mansion, where he’ll spend his days relaxing after “running out energy” in his final years at Anfield.

He told BILD: “I’ve dreamed of having a house in the south all my life. I like the weather, the climate, I like the people. There are lots of things I like here and also people I already know. It’s not like I’m looking for new friends. I already have friends for life, and if some of them are here too, that’s cool.”“But when I’m here, I want everything to be as I know it. That’s totally boring but the point is that I want to get to know a different life, but not somewhere in the jungle or on the mountain. We’re getting older, and the medical care here is great. There are many German doctors and I would like to be able to understand every word, how I feel and so on, when the problems become bigger.”

When quizzed on his future career plans, the German kept his cards close to his chest: “It’s out of the question that I’ll stop working altogether.” Klopp bought the house two years ago and when he visits the island he stay at a hotel while building work is underway. There has been speculation that Klopp will be living almost full time on the island now that he has Liverpool. He is certainly very much at home in Santa Ponsa, playing padel at the nearby Mallorca Country Club.

After assuming leadership in October 2015, the 56-year-old transformed Liverpool into one of Europe’s powerhouses, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and much more. He has been linked with the Gerrman national job and a number of German teams, but for the moment, Klopp is happy at home in Mallorca.