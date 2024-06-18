The superyachts of some of the wealthiest and most influential people in the world have begun to arrive in Mallorca and the latest belongs to Bill Gates, who has a stake in the Four Season group which is about to reopen the famous Hotel Formentor near Puerto Pollensa in August. The Wayfinder docked in Palma on Sunday although there has been no sign of its owner.

The Wayfinder is a luxury auxiliary and exploration support vessel that is about 68 metres long and was commissioned by the Galician shipowners’ company Armón in 2021. The yacht may have a simple design on the outside, but contains all kinds of luxuries on the inside. The yacht which was decorated by the Basque firm Oliver Design, contains a Scandinavian theme with bright, open spaces, light oak and colourful touches, which manages to create a timeless and welcoming feel. Although one of its great attractions is the helipad with hangar at the stern of the yacht.

In fact, she is a treasure trove of toys kitted out with the usual trappings – Jet Skis, water skis, wakeboards, Seabobs and snorkelling equipment – as well as diving equipment located in its dive compressor. She is also capable of carrying five large tenders. And, a fold-down transom reveals a fully equipped gym with direct access to the sea; images revealing free weights, machines and a punching bag for boxing. Located on the lower deck portside, the fold-out beach club allows guests to work out by the water’s edge with impressive sea views.

However, it is unlikely that the American tycoon will be using her - he has put it up for sale for an estimated 59 million dollars. Several media and specialised portals in this sector have indicated that yacht brokers Edminston is in charge of managing the sale of Wayfinder, which they define as “a boat designed to serve as a support vessel for a mother ship and capable of operating all over the world”.

The vessel can accommodate more than 15 crew members, as it has 12 cabins and well as space for 12 guests.

So, anyone looking for a military-inspired, rugged, and very competent catamaran that can be either a shadow vessel to a much larger superyacht or a superyacht on its own can have Wayfinder, as long as they can afford the €55 million asking, which is $59 million at the current exchange rate.